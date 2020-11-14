Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,895 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Paylocity worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCTY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 4.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 39.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCTY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Paylocity from $140.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Paylocity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Paylocity from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $189.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 163.05, a P/E/G ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $66.98 and a 1 year high of $209.59.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.40 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 686 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $91,238.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Toby J. Williams sold 7,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.69, for a total value of $921,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,020 shares in the company, valued at $15,278,673.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,350 shares of company stock worth $19,122,895 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

