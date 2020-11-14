Peel Hunt Downgrades Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) to Reduce

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PDYPY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of PDYPY opened at $91.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.43 and a 200-day moving average of $74.73. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 1.44. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $92.59.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

