Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

PEBO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Peoples Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Shares of PEBO opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $498.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.97. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $39.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.78%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 951,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,245,000 after buying an additional 18,354 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 570.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 202,268 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 180,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. 58.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

