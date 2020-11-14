PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 342.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Truist lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $144.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.23. The firm has a market cap of $199.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

