Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) Given a €175.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €177.00 ($208.24) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €173.00 ($203.53) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €158.70 ($186.71).

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) stock opened at €158.75 ($186.76) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €141.37 and its 200-day moving average price is €141.14. Pernod Ricard SA has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

