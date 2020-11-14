Perpetual Protocol Price Tops $0.93 on Major Exchanges (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 14th. Perpetual Protocol has a market cap of $13.80 million and approximately $544,965.00 worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00005814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00173479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00027694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.19 or 0.00994194 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00263866 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00098402 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.30 or 0.00378979 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,921,351 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

