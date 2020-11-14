Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 562,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,159,000 after purchasing an additional 41,159 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 111.3% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 6.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 104,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,087,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM opened at $75.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.94. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The firm has a market cap of $118.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.91.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

