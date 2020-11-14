Pi Financial Cuts Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) (TSE:BYL) Price Target to C$1.30

Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) (TSE:BYL) had its price objective decreased by Pi Financial from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Pi Financial currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.75 price objective on Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday.

BYL opened at C$0.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.98 million and a P/E ratio of -1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.53. Baylin Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.47 and a 12 month high of C$2.50.

Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) (TSE:BYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$30.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) news, Director Jeffrey Royer bought 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$32,132.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,438,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,900,204.49.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of passive and active radio frequency (RF) and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cell system antennas.

