Pi Financial Cuts Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) (TSE:BYL) Price Target to C$1.30

Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) (TSE:BYL) had its price objective decreased by Pi Financial from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Pi Financial currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.75 price objective on Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday.
BYL opened at C$0.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.98 million and a P/E ratio of -1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.53. Baylin Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.47 and a 12 month high of C$2.50.
In other Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) news, Director Jeffrey Royer bought 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$32,132.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,438,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,900,204.49.
About Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO)
Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of passive and active radio frequency (RF) and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cell system antennas.
