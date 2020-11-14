Piper Sandler Boosts Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $369.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $330.00 to $369.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ANTM has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $343.94.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $332.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $337.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Analysts expect that Anthem will post 22.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at $12,437,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Anthem by 91.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,605,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,964 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,425,000 after acquiring an additional 477,208 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 102.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 824,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,843,000 after acquiring an additional 417,300 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 245.3% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 557,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,720,000 after acquiring an additional 396,348 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 2,232.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 296,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,686,000 after acquiring an additional 283,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.