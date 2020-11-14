Piper Sandler Boosts UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $409.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $385.00 to $409.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UNH. UBS Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $352.64.

NYSE UNH opened at $355.67 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $323.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $337.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

