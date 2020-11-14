Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 145,000 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the second quarter worth $36,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 36.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 144.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 191.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

In related news, Director Linda S. Sanford acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.92 per share, with a total value of $39,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,011.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.56 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 84.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

PBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. National Securities raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.