Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.10.

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.09. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $8.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 34.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $31,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $546,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 232,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,331. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $1,971,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 652,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 346,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 64,988 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 443.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 558,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 455,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of December 12, 2019, it owned a portfolio of 23 resorts comprising 8,690 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

