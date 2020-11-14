Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) Shares Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,320 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Pluralsight worth $8,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Pluralsight in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 392.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PS. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Pluralsight has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.35.

PS stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.45. Pluralsight, Inc. has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $22.69.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $99.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.37 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $627,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 8,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $145,862.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,203.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,203 shares of company stock worth $1,440,002. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

