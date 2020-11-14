PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Issues Earnings Results

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($1.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PMVP traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,346. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $42.93.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,100,000.00.

PMVP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. Its lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects and restores p53 function. The company also develops product candidates for p53 R273H hotspot mutation and other p53 hotspot mutations.

