Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$32.50 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$31.40.

Shares of TSE POW opened at C$28.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.66. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 63.89, a current ratio of 77.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.71. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$17.47 and a 12-month high of C$35.15.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

