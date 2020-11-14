Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen began coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.50.

POWI stock opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.24. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.02. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $70.67.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $3,263,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,698 shares of company stock worth $3,857,726. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter worth about $430,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,793,000 after purchasing an additional 34,390 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 19.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

