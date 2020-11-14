PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Stake Raised by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) by 632.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,358 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of PQ Group worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PQG. State Street Corp boosted its position in PQ Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 804,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 36,765 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 24.1% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in PQ Group by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 619,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after buying an additional 221,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PQ Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,782,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PQ Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

PQ Group stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.87. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.66.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.46 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.71%. PQ Group’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

