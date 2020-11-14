Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Announces Earnings Results

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ PRVL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. 105,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,775. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62. Prevail Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $333.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.30.

PRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prevail Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

