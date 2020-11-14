Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.3%.

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. Prospect Capital has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSEC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $5.13.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

