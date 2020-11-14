PUBLISH (NEWS) Trading Up 20.7% Over Last Week

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. One PUBLISH token can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco. In the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. PUBLISH has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $268,942.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PUBLISH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00173479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00027694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.19 or 0.00994194 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00263866 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00098402 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.30 or 0.00378979 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,800,162 tokens. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol . PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PUBLISH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUBLISH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.