QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) (QQ) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.20 on February 5th

QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) (LON:QQ) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 5th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

QQ stock opened at GBX 280.20 ($3.66) on Friday. QinetiQ Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 394.40 ($5.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 277.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 293.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.06.

Get QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 323.33 ($4.22).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.