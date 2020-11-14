Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DGX. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.83.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $121.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.71. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $131.81.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 291,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $35,039,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,569,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,430 shares of company stock valued at $47,039,374 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,075,000 after purchasing an additional 260,632 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 783,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,659,000 after buying an additional 220,845 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

