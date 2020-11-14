QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) (CVE:CXO) Shares Down 2.8%

QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) (CVE:CXO)’s share price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 16,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 35,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The stock has a market cap of $8.45 million and a P/E ratio of -9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.32.

QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) (CVE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Colorado Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal assets include the North ROK, Hit, Kinaskan-Castle, KSP, and KingPin properties located in British Columbia.

