Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on RL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.94.

Shares of RL opened at $77.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $128.29.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. George bought 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.51 per share, with a total value of $250,742.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,285.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 47,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

