Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of RMYHY opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. Ramsay Health Care has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21.

About Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Limited provides health care services to public and private patients. The company's health care services comprise day surgery procedures and other surgeries, as well as psychiatric care and rehabilitation services. It operates through approximately 500 locations across Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Italy.

The Fly

