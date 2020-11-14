Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:PACK opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.00. Ranpak has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $11.56. The company has a market cap of $769.78 million, a PE ratio of -41.65 and a beta of 0.77.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp. and its subsidiaries provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

