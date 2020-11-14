Raymond James Boosts Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Price Target to $6.50

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.53.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

TWO stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.20 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 139.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,447,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,255,000 after buying an additional 254,671 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,620,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,038 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 387.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,256,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561,145 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,708,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,969 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.