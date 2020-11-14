Raymond James Raises Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $15.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Truist upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Shares of DVN opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 3.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,406,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 602,091 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 501.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 650,511 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 542,321 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,784,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 18.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

