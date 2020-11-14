Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $79.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $66.00.

RTX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. 140166 increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.47.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $66.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy bought 19,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

