Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.76.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

