Redcentric plc (RCN.L) (RCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

Redcentric plc (RCN.L) (LON:RCN) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Redcentric plc (RCN.L)’s previous dividend of $0.83. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON RCN opened at GBX 122 ($1.59) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.23 million and a PE ratio of -20.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 131.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 130.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Redcentric plc has a one year low of GBX 82 ($1.07) and a one year high of GBX 158 ($2.06).

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCN. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Redcentric plc (RCN.L) in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on the stock. FinnCap lifted their target price on shares of Redcentric plc (RCN.L) from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “corporate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

