ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SOL. TheStreet raised shares of ReneSola from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ReneSola from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on ReneSola in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ReneSola stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ReneSola has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.83 million, a P/E ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 1.57.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 million. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that ReneSola will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReneSola stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of ReneSola as of its most recent SEC filing. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

