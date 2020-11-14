Residential Secure Income plc (RESI.L) (LON:RESI) Trading Down 0.6%

Residential Secure Income plc (RESI.L) (LON:RESI) shares dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.18). Approximately 155,049 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 155,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.50 ($1.18).

The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.21 million and a PE ratio of 21.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 90.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 90.58.

Residential Secure Income plc (RESI.L) Company Profile (LON:RESI)

Residential Secure Income plc ("ReSI" or "the Company") is managed by ReSI Capital Management Limited (the "Fund Manager"), a wholly-owned and separately regulated subsidiary of TradeRisks Limited ("TradeRisks") – a financing adviser and debt arranger with a 17-year track record in the social housing sector.

