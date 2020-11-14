Reviewing Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) and Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC)

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) and Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Columbia Banking System and Village Bank and Trust Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Banking System 0 2 1 0 2.33 Village Bank and Trust Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.09%. Given Columbia Banking System’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Columbia Banking System is more favorable than Village Bank and Trust Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Banking System and Village Bank and Trust Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Banking System 22.90% 6.35% 0.94% Village Bank and Trust Financial 18.92% 14.30% 1.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Columbia Banking System and Village Bank and Trust Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Banking System $627.13 million 3.77 $194.45 million $2.68 12.32 Village Bank and Trust Financial $31.40 million 1.43 $4.48 million N/A N/A

Columbia Banking System has higher revenue and earnings than Village Bank and Trust Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Columbia Banking System has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Village Bank and Trust Financial has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.1% of Columbia Banking System shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Village Bank and Trust Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Columbia Banking System shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Village Bank and Trust Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Columbia Banking System beats Village Bank and Trust Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; agricultural, asset-based, builder and other commercial real estate loans, as well as loans guaranteed by the small business; debit and credit cards; and professional banking, treasury management, merchant card, and international banking services. In addition, it offers wealth management services in the areas of private banking, financial services, and trust and investment services to individuals, families, and professional businesses. Further, the company provides fiduciary, agency, trust, and related services, as well as life insurance products. The company operates approximately 150 branches. Columbia Banking System, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

About Village Bank and Trust Financial

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. It accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services. The company also provides secured and unsecured commercial loans to small-and medium-sized businesses for various purposes, such as funding working capital needs, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; loans for acquiring, developing, constructing, and owning commercial real estate properties; and secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments, as well as originates mortgage loans, real estate construction, and acquisition loans for sale in the secondary market. In addition, it offers online banking, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services for business clients. The company provides its products and services through 10 banking offices and 1 mortgage loan production office in Central Virginia in the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico, Powhatan, and James City. Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Midlothian, Virginia.

