Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, August 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rheinmetall has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RNMBY opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $23.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.23.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.