Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of RIO opened at $62.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $66.55. The stock has a market cap of $78.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,122 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,129 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

