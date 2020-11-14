Robert W. Baird Raises Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Price Target to $60.00

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.14.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.94. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $686,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $826,000.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

