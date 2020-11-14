Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

Rocky Brands has increased its dividend payment by 22.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NASDAQ RCKY opened at $30.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $221.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average is $22.71. Rocky Brands has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $32.74.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.46. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 5.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

In other Rocky Brands news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.34 per share, with a total value of $164,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,918 shares in the company, valued at $707,442.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

