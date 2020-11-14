Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 370 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a CHF 370 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 350 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays set a CHF 395 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 367.29.

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

