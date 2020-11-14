Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target to $2.75

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $2.00 to $2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BIREF. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.00 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.88.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of BIREF opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.05.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Featured Article: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.