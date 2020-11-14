Royal Bank of Canada Raises Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Price Target to $51.00

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enviva Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Enviva Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Enviva Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.25.

Enviva Partners stock opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.13. Enviva Partners has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -230.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 2.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 510.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Enviva Partners by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Enviva Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in dedicated and co-fired power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

