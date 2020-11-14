Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zurich Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

ZURVY stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.04. The firm has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.50. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $44.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

