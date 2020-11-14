Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €310.00 Price Target for adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €270.56 ($318.30).

adidas AG (ADS.F) stock opened at €270.00 ($317.65) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.66 billion and a PE ratio of 98.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.09, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €277.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €250.53. adidas AG has a twelve month low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a twelve month high of €317.45 ($373.47).

adidas AG (ADS.F) Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

