Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €5.00 Price Target for Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.10 ($6.00) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €5.30 ($6.24) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Warburg Research set a €3.90 ($4.59) price objective on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €4.95 ($5.83).

Shares of ETR CBK opened at €4.93 ($5.80) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is €4.21. Commerzbank AG has a 52 week low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 52 week high of €6.83 ($8.04).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

