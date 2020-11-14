Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

OR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.28.

Shares of TSE OR opened at C$15.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1 year low of C$6.35 and a 1 year high of C$17.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.21%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

