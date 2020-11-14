Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Vopak from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Royal Vopak stock opened at $53.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.87. Royal Vopak has a 1-year low of $41.06 and a 1-year high of $58.90. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.37.

Royal Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 66 terminals in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, China, North Asia, and the Americas with a combined storage capacity of 34.0 million cubic meters.

