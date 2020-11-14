RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.83 ($44.50).

RTL Group has a 12 month low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 12 month high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

