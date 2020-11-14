Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAFRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safran from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays raised shares of Safran from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

SAFRY opened at $33.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Safran has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $41.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.33.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

