Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SZG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Independent Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.27 ($15.61).

Shares of ETR SZG opened at €14.32 ($16.85) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €13.73 and its 200-day moving average is €12.96. The stock has a market cap of $774.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61. Salzgitter AG has a twelve month low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a twelve month high of €20.73 ($24.39). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19.

Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

