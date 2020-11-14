Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) Given a €11.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.27 ($15.61).

ETR SZG opened at €14.32 ($16.85) on Friday. Salzgitter AG has a 1-year low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 1-year high of €20.73 ($24.39). The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $774.53 million and a PE ratio of -1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.96.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

